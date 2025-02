Delhi Election Results 2025: Complete List of Winners by Constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Delhi elections, securing 40 seats, according to results announced by the Election Commission on Saturday. This victory marks the party's return to power after 27 years. In contrast, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fell short of becoming the largest party for the third consecutive election, winning only 18 seats.

In a major setback, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 3,580 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi narrowly defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by approximately 4,000 votes in Kalkaji after trailing for most of the day. In Jangpura, Manish Sisodia conceded defeat to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Also Read| PM Modi Hails BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi Election 2025, Says 'Development and Good Governance Triumph'.

Here is the list of winners who will take their seats in the 70-member Delhi Vidhan Sabha: