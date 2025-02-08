Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting of Votes Begins for 70 Seats Amid Tight Security (Watch Video)

Vote counting for the Delhi Assembly elections began on Saturday. The results will decide if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins a fourth consecutive term or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power after 27 years. Early trends are expected in the first few hours.

#WATCH | Control Unit with EVM unsealed as counting of votes cast using EVMs begins; Visuals from counting centre in Dwarka pic.twitter.com/dAbiWHws6u — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

AAP dominated Delhi politics, winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and retaining power in 2020 with 62 seats. A victory in this election would further solidify the political stature of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has faced corruption charges. A win for BJP would mark its return to power in Delhi after nearly three decades. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is hoping for a revival after being out of power since 2013.

Exit polls suggest BJP holds an edge over AAP. A poll of five major agencies predicts BJP will secure 38-43 seats, while AAP is projected to win 26-32 seats. Congress is expected to remain a marginal player with 0-1 seats.

BJP last secured a majority in Delhi in 1993, marking the first Assembly election since 1956. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva predicted his party would win nearly 50 seats. AAP dismissed these forecasts and expressed confidence in forming the government with Kejriwal as chief minister. Kejriwal, in a meeting with party candidates on Friday, claimed AAP would secure more than 50 seats, despite exit poll predictions. Senior leader Gopal Rai indicated a close contest in 7-8 constituencies based on ground reports.

Tight Security in Place for Counting

Delhi Police have deployed 10,000 personnel, including two paramilitary companies per counting centre, to secure the 19 counting centres. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava stated only authorised personnel would be allowed inside, with mobile phones prohibited. Metal detectors, hand-held scanners, and X-ray machines have been set up at all centres, with anti-sabotage checks completed. Each site will have an additional Deputy Commissioner of Police overseeing law and order.

Police are coordinating with returning officers and political parties to maintain peace. PCR vans and traffic police will ensure smooth vehicular movement during the counting process.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz announced the deployment of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors and assistants. Five Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be randomly selected per constituency to ensure transparency in the counting process.