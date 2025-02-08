Delhi Election Results 2025: Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat in Jangpura to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia conceded defeat in Delhi's Jangpura constituency on Saturday. BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged victorious in the seat.

"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," said Manish Sisodia .

Watch:

#WATCH | AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia concedes defeat, says, "Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency." https://t.co/szW8leInSppic.twitter.com/B1VVvsbfNI — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

According to Election Commission data, BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah led AAP leader Manish Sisodia by 572 votes after the ninth round of counting. By 12:41 pm, Marwah had secured 34,632 votes, while Sisodia polled 34,060 votes, and Congress candidate Farhad Suri received 6,866 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on course to win the Delhi Assembly election, leading in 48 seats, while AAP is ahead in 22 constituencies.