Delhi Election Results 2025: PM Modi to Address BJP Workers at Party Headquarters as Result Favour Saffron Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The address comes as trends indicate the BJP's decisive return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

Celebrations erupted outside the BJP headquarters as supporters danced to the beats of drums, waved party flags, and smeared each other with saffron powder. Cutouts of the lotus, the party's symbol, were proudly displayed by jubilant workers.

As of the latest trends from the Election Commission, the BJP leads in 45 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 25 seats. The final results are eagerly awaited with the BJP inching closer to securing a historic victory.