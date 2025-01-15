Delhi Elections 2025: AAP Releases Revised List of Candidates for Upcoming Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday released a revised list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The revised list includes Sharad Chauhan as the candidate for Narela. He replaces Dinesh Bharadwaj, who was initially nominated. In Hari Nagar, the party has fielded Surendra Setia instead of Rajkumari Dhillon, who was earlier named for the constituency.

#DelhiElections2025 | AAP releases a revised list of candidates.



Sharad Chauhan to contest from Narela. Surinder Setia fielded from Hari Nagar. pic.twitter.com/6p007FRRrU — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

The assembly elections in Delhi are set for February 5, with all 70 seats going to the polls in a single phase. Vote counting and results will be declared on February 8.

The contest is expected to be primarily between the AAP and BJP, with the Congress also contesting. AAP has been in power in the National Capital Territory since 2013, except for a brief period under the Lieutenant Governor’s rule.

In previous elections, BJP secured three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020, while Congress failed to win any seats.