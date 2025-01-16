Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Releases 4th List of Candidates for Upcoming Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections on Thursday. The party named nine candidates, including Shikha Rai, who will contest from Greater Kailash constituency.

The list also includes Ravinder Kumar (Indraj) from Bawana (SC), Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur, Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar, Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri (SC), Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara, Anil Vashishth from Babarpur, and Praveen Nimesh from Gokalpur (SC).

This brings the total number of BJP candidates announced to 59 out of 70 seats. The party is expected to announce further candidates, including Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara, Praveen Nimesh from Gokulpuri, Satish Garg from Wazirpur, and Chandan Chaudhary from Sangam Vihar. BJP may also field Bhuwesh Tanwar from Delhi Cantonment.

On Wednesday, the BJP released the list of 40 campaigners for the upcoming election. Among the prominent figures are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj.

The assembly elections in Delhi are set for February 5 as all 70 seats going to the polls in a single phase. Vote counting and results will be declared on February 8. The contest is expected to be primarily between the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

AAP has been in power in the National Capital Territory since 2013, except for a brief period under the Lieutenant Governor’s rule. In previous elections, BJP secured three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020, while Congress failed to win any seats.