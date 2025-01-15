Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah and Others Among BJP's Star Campaigners for Upcoming Assembly Polls; Check Full List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday has released a list of its star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes key party figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

BJP releases list of star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. #DelhiElectionsWithPTIpic.twitter.com/kJSyIkZ42V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2025

Other senior leaders, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Yogi Adityanath, are also expected to play crucial roles in the campaign.

Union ministers like Giriraj Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Devendra Fadnavis are also set to participate. The list further features prominent leaders such as Himanta Biswa Sarma, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Smriti Irani, and Anurag Thakur, among others.

The assembly elections in Delhi are set for February 5 as all 70 seats going to the polls in a single phase. Vote counting and results will be declared on February 8. The contest is expected to be primarily between the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

AAP has been in power in the National Capital Territory since 2013, except for a brief period under the Lieutenant Governor’s rule. In previous elections, BJP secured three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020, while Congress failed to win any seats.