Delhi elections: People express trust in PM Modi, say AAP govt has ruined the city in 10 years

New Delhi, Jan 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Dwarka, Delhi, on Friday. Many supporters, including Dridhpal Tomar, shared their thoughts with IANS.

Tomar stated that just as PM Modi's vision has led to the country's development, Delhi is also set for growth.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Delhi this time. He emphasised that under BJP rule, the poor and youth would get employment, and the city would become beautiful.

Tomar pointed out that the Yamuna river has become extremely polluted and only under the BJP government can it be cleaned.

He assured that if the BJP gets five years, Delhi can improve. He also stressed that people trust 'Modi's guarantee', citing the PM’s achievements like providing toilets, drinking water, and electricity to every home across the country. Tomar believes Delhi is heading for change under Modi’s leadership.

S.V. Singh, another supporter of PM Modi, remarked that the Prime Minister has brought development to the country and that the entire world is following his footsteps.

He criticised former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for making false promises and claimed that Kejriwal has ruined the city. Singh asserted that only the BJP could develop Delhi.

Sanjeev, during his conversation with IANS, said that in 10 years, the AAP government has destroyed Delhi.

He added that the city’s condition has worsened, and the people want change. He also expressed his desire for a change with a poetic line: "Bikhri Jhadoo, Khila Kamal, Dilli Boli Ki Tu Chal Nikal". He also noted that wherever there has been a double-engine government, development has occurred.

Gayatri, who attended the rally to listen to PM Modi, said that the Prime Minister has done a lot for the country’s development and wants to lead India forward. She expressed hope that the BJP would form the government in Delhi and promised to support the party.

Another woman, Rajwanti, praised PM Modi for wanting India to prosper and for raising the country to new heights. She regarded him as a divine figure and offered her deepest respect.

Alok Kumar, one more supporter, expressed confidence that the BJP would win in Delhi.

Taj Chand remarked that PM Modi is the only leader who fulfills his promises and guarantees, calling him the best Prime Minister India has ever had.

Other supporters also spoke about PM Modi’s call for a double-engine government, which, they believe, will ensure clean drinking water, expose corruption, and hold those responsible for Delhi’s woes accountable.

They expressed their belief that the BJP would win and form the government in Delhi.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat commented on PM Modi's rally in Dwarka, noting that the Prime Minister outlined the roadmap for BJP's vision for Delhi.

She pointed out that the AAP leaders had failed to deliver on their promises over the past 10 years and that now they were offering 15 guarantees, similar to those made in 2015 and 2020.

Sehrawat emphasised that PM Modi's promises are time-bound, and he has assured Delhiites that the capital will be looked after as the nation's pride.

"PM Modi said that Delhi, as the capital of the country, would receive special attention under his leadership, with the goal of making it the best city in the world. He appealed to Delhiites to vote for the BJP to transform Delhi into a globally renowned city," she said.

Regarding Congress President Sonia Gandhi's comments on the President's speech, the BJP MP raised questions about her, accusing her of being anti-women, anti-Scheduled Tribes, and opposed to the country's development.

