Delhi elites want B.S. Yediyurappa to contest against the senior leaders of the Congress this time

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa is the senior leader of the BJP. But that seniority has been a barrier for him in the party so far. However, in the changed situation, it is known that Delhi elites, who have suddenly woken up to the need for an experienced fighter to win the fight against the senior leaders of the Congress, are lining up to field Yeddyurappa himself to the arena again.

Age is not a curse but a 'groom' in politics. The possibility of Yediyurappa entering the Shikaripura arena has been confirmed after Kunti's children came to power. That's it, but we are not satisfied, the next CM candidate should be Nam Rajahu, make an announcement,'' the fans persisted, giving the elders a new headache.

