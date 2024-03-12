Delhi Encounter: Three Hashim Baba Gang Members Arrested After Gunfight With Police Near Ambedkar College

Delhi Police has arrested three people near Ambedkar College in North East Delhi in the wee hours on Tuesday, March 12. The arrested accused are said to be members of the notorious Hashim Baba gang.

According to the news agency PTI, the arrested accused were injured during the encounter with police. Two police officers also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight that took place near Gokulpuri Metro Station.

Visuals From the Encounter Site:

#WATCH | Delhi: Encounter broke out between Delhi Police and three sharpshooters of Hashim Baba gang near Delhi's Gokalpuri Metro Station, more than 2 dozen bullets were fired from both sides. The trio were injured in the encounter, and all three were admitted to hospital. They… pic.twitter.com/ALFfQsHOS2 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

The injured gangsters, identified as Ali alias Fahadh, Asif alias Khalid, and Alsejan alias Thotha, have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The accused trio are members of the Hashim Baba gang and were wanted in a firing incident that occurred on March 9, officials said, reported PTI.

A couple of days ago, a person was killed in a firing incident in #Seelampur. We had registered a case of murder and attempt to murder. Our special staff received information regarding movement of three men, who were involved in the crime. At about 1.30 am, these three were passing from near Ambedkar College on a scooty. We tried to stop them but they opened fire at the police," said North East DCP Joy Tirkey.

VIDEO | Encounter broke out between #DelhiPolice and miscreants near Ambedkar College in North East Delhi in the wee hours on Tuesday. Three people were arrested.



"A couple of days ago, a person was killed in a firing incident in #Seelampur. We had registered a case of murder… pic.twitter.com/KEjMbl72ng — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

According to the police, several shots were fired from both the sides, and the three accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs.