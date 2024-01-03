Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Reveals Why He Skips ED Summons

After skipping the Enforcement Directorate's summons over the Delhi liquor policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the agency, explaining his absence. He cited his engagement with the Rajya Sabha elections and expressed readiness to answer its questionnaire. Kejriwal also asked the agency to respond to his previous letter in which he sought clarification on the "real intent, ambit, nature, sweep and scope of the purported inquiry/investigation for which I am being called." He expressed concern over the agency's silence, suggesting it indicates "maintaining unwarranted secrecy and being opaque and arbitrary."

This marks the third time Kejriwal has skipped the summons. He had previously skipped summons on November 2, citing elections in five states, and again on December 21, citing his vipassana trip.

In the letter, Kejriwal mentioned that three Rajya Sabha seats in Delhi were going vacant on January 27, 2024. "Being the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, I am held up in the process and run up to these critical elections," he claimed. He also stated his busy schedule with the planning and preparations for Republic Day on January 26, 2024. "Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, I am also quite occupied in planning and preparations for several programmes and functions for the Republic Day," he added.

Kejriwal expressed his willingness to respond to any questionnaire if the agency seeks information or documents within his knowledge or possession. He expressed his concern about the lack of response to his detailed objections under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) Section 50. He reiterated his commitment to the rule of law and cooperation but raised concerns about certain vested interests and malafide considerations prevailing over an impartial inquiry.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the ED had given detailed explanations to queries raised by others but refused to acknowledge the receipt of detailed submissions made in response to the summons issued to him.

"Please note that the Election Commission of India has since decided to hold the Elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from National Capital Territory of Delhi. Nominations start from 3rd January. Voting will take place on 19th January, and results will be declared. The National Capital Territory of Delhi has been allocated 3 seats in the Rajya Sabha, and the terms of office of the present incumbents will expire on 27th January, 2024. Therefore, the said elections are being held to fill the above-mentioned vacancies. Being National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, I am held up in the process and run up to these critical elections. Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, I am also quite occupied in planning and preparations for several programmes and functions for the Republic Day on 26th January, 2024," he added.

He accused the ED of pandering to vested interests and having extraneous as well as malafide considerations. "Your silence confirms my apprehensions about certain vested interests and extraneous as well as malafide considerations prevailing over any objective, rational, fair or impartial inquiry or investigations... Your obstinacy tantamounts to assuming the role of judge, jury, and executioner at the same time which is not acceptable in our country governed by the rule of law," the Chief Minister said in the reply.