Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Formally Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, June 26 has formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the prevention of a money laundering case linked with an alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

This came after the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi allowed the probe agency to examine Delhi CM Kejriwal in the courtroom and asked it to record the material they have for his arrest. On Wednesday morning, the CBI brought him to Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in the excise policy case, and Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also accompanied him.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also hear Arvind Kejriwal's petition against the Delhi High Court order putting an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to liquor excise policy. The probe agency had on Tuesday examined the AAP supremo in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) lawyer also posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked CBI to arrest him in the same matter almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows nothing changed the vindictive mindset of the BJP. Shame."