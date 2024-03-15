Delhi excise policy case: ED takes BRS MLC Kavitha in custody, to bring her to Delhi

New Delhi/Hyderabad, March 15 The Enforcement Directorate has taken Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha into custody, hours after conducting searches at her residence in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, sources said.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will be brought to Delhi, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, the ED team held searches at her upscale Banjara Hills residence.

The ED has questioned Kavitha, a former MP, earlier. However, she has not appeared before the agency since October last year despite summons. Kavitha had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the summoning of a woman by the ED to its office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor