Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court Stays Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25, stayed the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The high court bench headed by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said that the trial court did not consider the material submitted by the probe agency and did not give the ED an adequate opportunity to argue its case.

The court passed this order on the petition filed by the Central probe agency seeking a stay of the trial court order passed on June 20, granting bail to Delhi CM. The bench had reserved the order on June 21 after the agency challenged the trial court's decision, which has been put on hold until the ruling.

Meanwhile the Court has already fixed the main matter for July, where ED challenged the trial court order granting Arvind Kejriwal regular bail in the case.