Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court To Hear BRS Leader K Kavitha’s Pleas on August 12

The Supreme Court is set to hear on August 12 the appeals filed by BRS leader K Kavitha, who is challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to deny her bail. The plea pertains to corruption and money laundering charges related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

On July 1, the High Court rejected Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, stating that she appeared to be one of the principal conspirators in the criminal conspiracy involving the creation and execution of the now-repealed Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

According to the cause list of August 12 uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is slated to hear her petitions.

Kavitha was arrested by the ED on the evening of March 15. While she was in judicial custody, the CBI also arrested her after obtaining court permission to interrogate her in jail.