Delhi Excise Policy CBI Case: Judicial Custody of Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha Extended Till July 31

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha until July 31 in the Delhi excise policy case. Both leaders appeared via video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 at her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Sisodia has been in custody since his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, and was later arrested by the ED. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

The case involves alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the Delhi government's 2021-22 excise policy, which was later scrapped.

In a related development, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering and corruption cases linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.