Delhi Excise Policy: CBI Seeks Five-Day Custodial Remand for BRS Leader K Kavitha

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an seeking requesting a five-day custodial remand for BRS leader K Kavitha. BRS leader K Kavitha has been brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing related to a money laundering case, following her detention by the CBI.

While seeking custodial remand of BRS leader K Kavitha. CBI states that one liquor businessman of South Group met Arvind Kejriwal and sought his support for doing business in Delhi. Kejriwal assured him of support. We have sufficient material, WhatsApp chats and statements of the associated accused.

CBI further alleges that BRS leader K Kavitha is concealing facts which are exclusively in her knowledge. Earlier also she has not joined the investigation despite notice. So we need 5 days custodial remand of her to unearth the conspiracy, said CBI public prosecutor.

BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the CBI on Thursday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam case. Notably, Kavitha is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and was questioned by the probe agency inside the prison last Saturday.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.