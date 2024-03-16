Delhi Excise Policy: CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail in ED Summons Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court ACMM on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh. This decision came after the CM appeared before the court in response to summonses issued to him based on two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Last Wednesday, the ED lodged a second complaint against Kejriwal at the Rouse Avenue Court, asserting that he had allegedly failed to adhere to its summonses.

Earlier, ED has lodged another complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged non-compliance with summons related to the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. This marks the second complaint filed against Kejriwal under various sections of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

During the hearing, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra noted the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, and scheduled the matter for further consideration on Thursday. Kejriwal had previously appeared virtually before the court in response to a summons issued by the ED. He expressed his desire to attend court proceedings physically but cited prior commitments related to a confidence motion and budget sessions as reasons for his inability to do so. Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Kejriwal, moved an exemption plea on his behalf and assured the court of his physical presence on the next date.

The court granted an exemption for Kejriwal's appearance on the scheduled day and set March 16, 2024, for his physical attendance. In an earlier instance, the Rouse Avenue Court had taken cognizance of the ED's complaint against Kejriwal, leading to the issuance of summonses in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.