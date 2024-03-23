Delhi Excise Policy: Court Extends ED Custody of BRS Leader K Kavitha Till March 26

Today, a court in Delhi granted an extension to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of K Kavitha, a leader of the BRS, who is accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case. Her custody has been extended until March 26, following the federal probe agency's request for a five-day extension.

According to the ED, Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been implicated as a significant figure in the 'South Group'. The group stands accused of allegedly providing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with kickbacks totaling ₹100 crore in exchange for a substantial portion of liquor licenses in the national capital.

After producing her in court, the ED said that she was confronted with the statements of four people and a forensic report of the data extracted from her phone. The probe agency also told the court that raids were being conducted at the house of her nephew in Hyderabad.

The counsel representing the BRS leader has submitted a bail plea in court. Kavitha, aged 46 and a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, was apprehended by the central investigative agency from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15.

