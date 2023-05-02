Delhi excise policy scam: Accused liquor businessmen prepared recommendations

New Delhi, May 2 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its third supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scam case has said that major recommendations were prepared by the accused businessmen.

The ED has mentioned in the charge sheet that Amandeep Dhall, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd sent the recommendations to Vijay Nair for the Delhi excise policy formulation so that they could be benefited and could earn ill-gotten money.

It has been mentioned several times by the ED that a meeting was held at Oberoi Maidens March 27, 2021 where Aman Dhall forwarded Vijay Nair's phone to Benoy Babu and specifically told him to contact him on Signal App.

The ED later found chats in this regard from the mobile phone of Benoy Babu.

Dhall and Benoy Babu were in the process of sending recommendations on the excise policy formulation to Vijay Nair. It is proved from the digital evidence, said the ED.

"Dhall himself asked Benoy Babu if he had sent the recommendations to Vijay Nair. It shows that Dhall was actively involved in the process of sending recommendations in reference to the excise policy that was being formulated," the ED found.

