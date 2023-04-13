Delhi excise policy scam: Pvt company helped transfer Rs 31 cr, claims ED

By Atul Krishan

New Delhi, April 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in its second supplementary charge sheet that a private firm, named 'Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd', allegedly helped in transferring and using the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 31 crore in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The firm was engaged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for advertisements and promotion of its election strategy during the Goa election.

Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd has been chargesheeted under sections 3, 4 read with section 70 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for committing money laundering.

Chariot Productions Media Private Limited was incorporated in November 2013 and is owned by Rajesh Joshi, who is also an alleged accused in the case.

Later the firm was hired by the AAP for election work and for campaigning in Goa.

The ED has said that the firm had been using hawala operators for transferring and using the proceeds of crime (POC) of Rs 31 crore.

The ED has further said that this Rs 31 crore was used to make part payments to different vendors, whose services were taken by Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd.

"Therefore, the accused company carried out the activity of transfer and use of part of POC of Rs 31 crore. They did not stop here but went on to carry out the activity of possession, transfer and use of part of the property. Hence, Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd is actually involved in the activities connected with the offence of money laundering," the source said, claiming that the ED mentioned this in the charge sheet.

As of now cognizance of the charge sheet is yet to taken by the court.

