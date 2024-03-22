Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Denies Bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha, Issues Notice on Challenge to PMLA Provisions

The Supreme Court refused to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, who has been apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

A panel consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi instructed Kavitha to seek recourse through the trial court, emphasizing that adhering to established practices is paramount and cannot be circumvented.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea, however issues notice on her plea challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) https://t.co/MXFLVu3e3x — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

The bench said as far as Kavitha’s plea challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is concerned, the court is issuing notice to the ED and seeking its response in six weeks. The petition challenging the provisions will come up with the pending matters, the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kavitha.

Initially, Sibal highlighted that individuals are being detained based on the testimony of an approver. However, the bench clarified that it is refraining from delving into the merits of the case at present.

Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court contesting her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Delhi excise policy case. She was apprehended on March 15 and has been remanded to the custody of the ED until March 23 in connection with the case.

