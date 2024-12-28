Delhi Factory Fire: Blaze Breaks Out in Najafgarh's Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area, Four Injured (Watch Video)

A fire broke out early this morning at a factory located in the Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area, Najafgarh, around 8 AM. The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call and quickly dispatched five fire tenders to the site. The firefighters worked swiftly to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading further.

The fire caused significant damage to the factory, although the exact cause of the blaze remains unclear. Four workers at the factory suffered injuries as a result of the incident. They were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Meanwhile, fire services have managed to contain the situation, and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding areas.

The quick response of the fire services has been credited for preventing a larger disaster. The factory owners and the injured workers' families are expected to be given assistance as authorities continue to assess the damage and circumstances surrounding the fire.