Delhi: Factory manufacturing spurious Salphose insecticide tablets busted, 3 arrested

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Delhi Police Special Staff, Outer District have arrested three people including the owner of the factory from the area of PS Mundka who were involved in the manufacturing of spurious/fake Salphose insecticide tablets.

The owner of the factory has been identified as Sandeep Rresident of Rohtak, Haryana, the police said on Sunday.

The machines used in manufacturing and packaging spurious/fake Salphose insecticide tablets were also recovered.

According to police, about 5,000 bottles and jars for packing the fake Salphose tablets, 1,204 Kg of fake Salphose tablets and 2,000 Kg of urea used as raw material for manufacturing spurious Salphose insecticide tablets were seized.

According to DCP Outer Harender Singh, on April 29 secret information was received regarding the manufacturing/stock of spurious/fake Salphose insecticide tablets in the area of PS Mundka.

The team developed further secret information and a raid was conducted along with the Insecticide in a factory at Mundka-Ranhola road, Near Naresh Dharam Katta, Mundka village, Delhi where huge quantities of cartons containing fake Salphose tablets and machines used in manufacturing and packaging of spurious/fake Salphose insecticide tablets were found.

On the complaint of Insecticide Inspector Satyavir Sharma, a case under section 29 Insecticide Act and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at PS Mundka.

During sustained interrogation, the owner of the factory Sandeep disclosed that previously he used to work in a factory which manufactured insecticides and based on that experience he thought about manufacturing the spurious insecticide in order to accrue a large profit.

