By ANI | Published: January 19, 2024 03:07 PM2024-01-19T15:07:46+5:302024-01-19T15:14:02+5:30

Delhi Fire Breaks Out at DRDO Office; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in a room on the sixth floor of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office in North Delhi on Friday, officials from the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire was brought under control and the cooling process is underway, it added.
No one was injured in the fire, officials said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
