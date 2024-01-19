Delhi Fire Breaks Out at DRDO Office; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in a room on the sixth floor of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office in North Delhi on Friday, officials from the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire was brought under control and the cooling process is underway, it added.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the DRDO Metcalfe House building. No injuries reported so far. The fire has been doused by a total of 18 fire tenders. Cooling operations underway.



(Source: Delhi Fire Service) https://t.co/9zjVqkCIHbpic.twitter.com/k8ButVYWxe — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024