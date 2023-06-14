Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Ghevra village, dousing operation underway

By ANI | Published: June 14, 2023 12:57 AM 2023-06-14T00:57:13+5:30 2023-06-14T01:00:03+5:30

New Delhi [India], June 14 : A fire broke out in a godown on Narela Road in Delhi's Ghevra ...

Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Ghevra village, dousing operation underway | Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Ghevra village, dousing operation underway

Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Ghevra village, dousing operation underway

Next

New Delhi [India], June 14 : A fire broke out in a godown on Narela Road in Delhi's Ghevra village late on Tuesday night, officials said.

After the Delhi Fire Services was informed, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the fire.

According to officials, 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and the dousing operation is underway.

No casualty has been reported so far, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Delhi Fire Services delhi Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 Delhi Bjp Delhi Commissioner Of Police New Delhi Delhi High Court Delhi Metro South Delhi Delhi University Delhi Dynamos