Delhi: Fire breaks out at ITBP headquarters, brought under control

New Delhi [India], April 17 : A fire broke out at the New Delhi headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force on Monday.

According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze at around 6.50 pm.

Five fire tenders were pressed into the service.

"The fire broke out on the second floor of the ITBP headquarters located in the Lodhi Road area of the National Capital," the fire department officials said, adding that at around 7.40 pm the blaze was brought under control.

However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

