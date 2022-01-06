Delhi: Fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk
By ANI | Published: January 6, 2022 08:15 AM2022-01-06T08:15:28+5:302022-01-06T08:25:07+5:30
A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, Delhi on Thursday.
A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, Delhi on Thursday morning.
As many as 12 fire force personnel have reached the spot for the firefighting.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app