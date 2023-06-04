Delhi: Fire breaks out at Madarsa in Jagatpuri, operation underway to douse flames
By ANI | Published: June 4, 2023 08:06 PM 2023-06-04T20:06:24+5:30 2023-06-04T20:10:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 4 : A fire broke out at a Madarsa in Delhi's Jagatpuri on Sunday morning, officials said.
No casualties have been reported so far.
A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of incident.
Fire official also said that a fireman got injured due to a LPG cylinder blast at site.
As per officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited in the incident.
