Delhi: Fire breaks out at Madarsa in Jagatpuri, operation underway to douse flames

New Delhi [India], June 4 : A fire broke out at a Madarsa in Delhi's Jagatpuri on Sunday morning, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of incident.

Fire official also said that a fireman got injured due to a LPG cylinder blast at site.

As per officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

