Delhi: Fire breaks out at Vithal Bhai Patel House

A fire broke out at Vithal Bhai Patel House in the national capital on Thursday.

No injuries have been reported till now, said the official.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue work is underway.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor