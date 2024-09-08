Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Clothes Factory, 25 Fire Tenders Rushed (Watch Video)

A massive fire breaks out at Delhi's clothing factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of Outer Delhi on Sunday (September 8). As of now there are no injuries reported.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that 25 fire engines were dispatched for an immediate response to control the blaze.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a clothes factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of ​​Outer Delhi. 25 fire engines rushed to the spot, firefighting operation continues: Delhi Fire Service



