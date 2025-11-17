Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bookstore Near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station (VIDEO)

New Delhi (November 17, 2025): A massive fire broke out at a bookstore near gate number 2 of Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on Monday evening. Firefighters rushed to the scene with multiple fire tenders and successfully brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out at a bookstore near Gate Number-2 of Laxmi Nagar Metro Station. Fire tenders are at the scene. Fire has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/V4Py5ZBjKu — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

Fire officer Nitin said that four fire trucks were deployed immediately after receiving the alert. He added that the fire was contained and there was no loss of life.

"Four fire trucks were sent immediately upon receiving the information. The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. There has been no loss of life, he said as quoted by ANI.