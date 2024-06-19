Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Cake-Making Unit in Badli Area (Watch Video)

Delhi Fire: A massive fire broke out in a cake manufacturing unit in the Badli area of the national capital on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze, ANI reported.

Firefighting operations are currently underway to extinguish the flames. There are no reports of any casualties or injuries as of now. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.