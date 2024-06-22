Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory Near Hanuman Dharam Kanta in Nilothi Village (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a factory near Hanuman Dharam Kanta in Nilothi village, Delhi, on Friday. As many as 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a factory near Hanuman Dharam Kanta, Nilothi village in Delhi. 28 fire tenders present at the spot. So far no injuries/causality reported. More details awaited.



(Source: Fire department) pic.twitter.com/LaeQfDxODY — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

According to fire department officials, the fire was contained and no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities are yet to determine the extent of damage to the factory or surrounding property.