Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Manufacturing Factory in Prahladpur, Watch Video

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 1, 2024 08:42 AM2024-04-01T08:42:03+5:302024-04-01T08:43:43+5:30

A massive fire broke out on Monday, April 1, in a PVC pipe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area, ...

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Manufacturing Factory in Prahladpur, Watch Video | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Manufacturing Factory in Prahladpur, Watch Video

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Manufacturing Factory in Prahladpur, Watch Video

A massive fire broke out on Monday, April 1, in a PVC pipe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area, but no casualties have been reported so far. 

"A call about the fire was received around 8.25 pm on Sunday. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than four hours to douse the flames," a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said, reporting to the PTI of the news agency.

Visuals From the Incident:

The official said the cooling process is still ongoing and five fire tenders are engaged. Further details are awaited.

Open in app
Tags :Delhi FiredelhiPrahladpurFactory Fire