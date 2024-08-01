Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Mayapuri (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Thursday, August 1. After receiving the information from locals, four fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot and a dousing operation was going on.

Fire Erupts in Plastic Factory in Delhi

Delhi : Fire breaks out in a plastic factory in Mayapuri pic.twitter.com/Vqwv3omns6 — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) August 1, 2024

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities until now. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), huge smoke can be seen coming out from the factory as plastic materials are gutted in the blaze.

Further details are awaited.