Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Mayapuri (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 1, 2024 11:16 AM2024-08-01T11:16:41+5:302024-08-01T11:17:52+5:30
A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Thursday, August 1. After receiving the information from locals, four fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot and a dousing operation was going on.
Fire Erupts in Plastic Factory in Delhi
Delhi : Fire breaks out in a plastic factory in Mayapuri pic.twitter.com/Vqwv3omns6— Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) August 1, 2024
There were no reports of injuries or fatalities until now. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), huge smoke can be seen coming out from the factory as plastic materials are gutted in the blaze.
Further details are awaited.