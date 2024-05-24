Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Carnival Resort in Alipur (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a Carnival Resort in Delhi's Alipur area on Friday, May 24. Fire tenders rushed to the scene to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and there have been no reports of casualties or injuries reported yet.

After reports of fire were received from the local police and fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to combat the flames.

Visuals From the Spot:

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, huge flames and clouds of black smoke can be seen coming out from the Carnival Resort, which also has a combined banquet hall. According to reports, the blaze erupted around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Further details are awaited.