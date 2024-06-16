Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Factory in Mundka Industrial Area (Watch Video)

Published: June 16, 2024 12:46 PM

A fire broke out in a factory in Mundka Industrial Area in Delhi on Sunday, June 16. After receiving ...

A fire broke out in a factory in Mundka Industrial Area in Delhi on Sunday, June 16. After receiving the information, 35 fire tenders rushed to the spot, and a dousing operation was underway. 

Visuals From the Spot

As per the report, there are no casualties or injuries yet. A visual shared by the news agency ANI, it can be seen that black smoke is coming out from the fire site, and firefighters are busy in dousing raging inferno. 

