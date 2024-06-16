Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Factory in Mundka Industrial Area (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 16, 2024 12:46 PM2024-06-16T12:46:15+5:302024-06-16T12:46:48+5:30
A fire broke out in a factory in Mundka Industrial Area in Delhi on Sunday, June 16. After receiving the information, 35 fire tenders rushed to the spot, and a dousing operation was underway.
Visuals From the Spot
#WATCH | A fire broke out in a factory in the Mundka Industrial Area. Around 35 fire tenders are present at the spot: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/N9RKHESpMZ— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024
As per the report, there are no casualties or injuries yet. A visual shared by the news agency ANI, it can be seen that black smoke is coming out from the fire site, and firefighters are busy in dousing raging inferno.