Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Kanchan Kunj Slum Area, 11 Fire Tenders at the Spot

A huge fire broke out in a slum in the Kanchan Kunj area of Delhi's Madanpur Khadar late night on Monday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. After receiving the information, eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

According to officials, the fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters are currently conducting cooling operations.

Visuals From Fire Site

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the blaze at 2.50 am and rushed 11 fire tenders. "The fire was extinguished and cooling operation is now underway. No one was injured in the blaze," said an official.

