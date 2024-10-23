Delhi Fire: One Dead After Blaze Erupts at House in Nand Lal Bhawan in Kishangarh

One died, and others were injured on Wednesday, October 23, in a fire that broke out at a house in in Nand Lal Bhawan in Delhi's Kishangarh area. The incident occurred at around 3.30 AM on Wednesday; The Delhi Fire Department rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the blaze in a two-room flat on the fourth floor of the residential society.

With the joint efforts of two fire tenders and three PCR vans, the blaze was brought under control. However, all household items were burned into ashes. Injured people were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The initial investigation by the local police suggested that the fire erupted due to an LPG gas cylinder leakage, but later, the cylinder was found to be safe. The cause of the fire remains unknown.