Delhi Firing: Man Shot Dead by Gang at Burger King Outlet in Rajouri Garden; Chilling CCTV Video Surfaces

The Delhi Police suspects that the conspiracy for the killing of a man in a Rajouri Garden food outlet was hatched by fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau to avenge the murder of a relative of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.

Joon was shot dead late evening by two men while he was sitting at the fast food outlet with a woman, who is now suspected to have reeled him in at the behest of the Spain-based gangster Himanshu Bhau.

On Tuesday, Aman Joon, 26, hailing from Haryana's Jhajjar, was shot several times in a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block. CCTV video shows two men drawing pistols and shooting Aman in the back, causing panic among patrons who fled the scene. Aman attempted to escape but was pursued and shot at close range by assailants in orange and white shirts.

Delhi Burger King Shooting Video

VIDEO | A man was shot at several times by a group of men inside a Burger King outlet in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Tuesday evening. The incident was caught on CCTV installed inside the eatery.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/3CfjsLC4Xm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2024

Police suspect that one more man, who was standing outside the food joint on his bike, was involved in the murder. The killing is now being seen as a consequence of an ongoing war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

According to a senior police officer, the Bhau-Bawana gang used the woman, in her 20s, to call Joon at the food joint. He said police have recovered CCTV footage in which Joon is seen entering the eatery where the woman was already waiting. Minutes after he sat there, two men came and sprayed him with bullets, firing at least 38 rounds, and left him dead right there before fleeing, the officer said. The woman who came to meet Joon also fled, possibly with his mobile phone, he said.