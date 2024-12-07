Delhi Firing: Man Shot While Returning From Morning Walk In Farsh Bazar, Investigation Underway (Watch Video)

A man was coming from the morning walk in Delhi's Farsh Bazar area and was shot at by two unidentified bike riders. According to the police, a PCR call has been received regarding the firing incident in PS Farsh Bazar. The police reached the spot and found one person named Sunil Jain (52) with gunshot injuries.

Jain was returning home from a morning walk, and he was shot by two men who arrived on a motorcycle. Cops are currently at the spot and investigating the scene. DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said that further investigation is in progress.

Farsh Bazar Firing

#WATCH | Delhi | A person, Sunil Jain was found with gunshot injuries in the Farsh Bazar PS area. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle. The Crime Team has been called to the spot. Further investigation is in progress: DCP Shahdara



(Visuals… pic.twitter.com/t2DEV2lkNy — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

A video shared by news agency ANI from the incident site shows two scooters on the road while police cordoned off the area on the road. Vehicular traffic was also impacted due to the incident and investigation on the spot.