Delhi Floods: Man Carries Child in Tub as Yamuna River Water Submerges Homes; Over 10,000 People Displaced

People in the National Capital are struggling to find a safer place as their houses are submerged under the flooding rainwaters after continued rainfall on Wednesday morning, September 3. This led to the crossing of the danger mark of the Yamuna River. Earlier, this Hathinikund Barrage water was also released as it overflowed above the danger mark amid rains.

A man was seen carrying a child in a plastic tub to a safer place in Badarpur Khadar in Delhi. The area and his home were submerged into 4—to 6-foot-deep water, according to the news agency PTI. The situation occurred as water from the Yamuna River overflowed.

VIDEO | Delhi: A man wades through floodwaters carrying his child in a bucket as their home remains submerged, moving to a safer location in Badarpur Khadar as the Yamuna River water enters the area. #FloodAlert



Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people across 28 districts in Delhi has been evacuated and displaced. Many were seen living in the roadside sheds as their houses flooded in rainwater after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33mm.

The Yamuna river crossed 206m for the first time this monsoon season at 4 pm. By 10 PM on Tuesday, the river was flowing at 206.4m. According to the Central Water Commission, the river crossed 206.9m by 7am on Wednesday and continue to rise after it, likely crossing the 207m mark that has been breached on just four occasions in the past 63 years.