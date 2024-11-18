Delhi: Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video)

With Delhi Assembly elections set for next year, political defections have begun to shape the landscape. Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, November 18, in the presence of party chief and Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal, who personally welcomed him into the fold.

During the induction, Shokeen praised AAP’s developmental work in rural areas, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal's party has worked extensively to connect rural areas with the mainstream. Witnessing these efforts inspired me to join AAP.” He also criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's 15-year tenure, claiming she was unaware that farming occurred in Delhi.

#WATCH | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says "Today Sumesh Shokeen has left Congress and joined AAP, he is welcome. Before our government, people from Delhi Dehat did not feel that they were a part of Delhi. They were ignored and neglected. In 2012-13, Delhi had hailstorms… https://t.co/DLFLaPZwAxpic.twitter.com/3cskhJZORz — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed his appreciation for Shokeen's decision, stating, “Sumesh Shokeen, a former Congress MLA from rural Delhi, is a significant leader and a valuable addition to our party. I warmly welcome him.”

#WATCH | On being asked if former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot is joining BJP today, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says "He is free, he can go wherever he wants..." pic.twitter.com/HyjOC1qZuW — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

When asked about senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot's resignation and rumours of him joining the BJP, Kejriwal responded, “He is free to make his decisions and can go wherever he wishes.”

Also Read | Harassment due to ED raids forced Kailash Gehlot to quit, hints Kejriwal.

Criticising Sheila Dikshit's administration, Kejriwal recounted an incident where she reportedly dismissed the existence of farming in Delhi, saying, “When crops were damaged by hailstorms, Sheila Dikshit once remarked, ‘So, farming happens in Delhi too?’ She was unaware that farmers live here.”

Sumesh Shokeen Joins AAP

#WATCH | Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joins AAP in the presence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/wWZ6VvIFIP — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

Kejriwal highlighted AAP’s initiatives, including financial assistance to farmers for crop damage and ongoing development in villages. “We have supported farmers during tough times and are committed to advancing rural areas,” he stated.