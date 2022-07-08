Delhi: Four, including three minors, drown in Yamuna river

New Delhi, July 8 Four people, including three minors, drowned to death while taking bath in the Yamuna river in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said they received a call at 1.20 a.m. stating that four persons have gone missing.

They were identified as Wasim (15), Kamal (17), Iliyas (20) and Sameer (17), all residents of Loni, Ghaziabad. One motorcycle was found on the Yamuna bank along with some clothes.

"During inquiry, it was found that around noon on Thursday, these four persons had come from Loni to take a bath in Yamuna at Thokar No. 7, Sonia Pushta, Burari, and accidentally drowned in the river," Kalsi said.

Subsequently, around dawn on Friday, a search and rescue operation was started.

"The divers have so far recovered three bodies," the officer said, adding that the search operation is still underway to find the fourth person.

Kalsi said the statements of the family members and other witnesses have been recorded and no foul play is suspected in their deaths.

