Delhi fridge murder: Sahil Gehlot married Nikki Yadav in 2020, marriage certificate recovered

Amid the investigation of the chilling murder of Nikki Yadav done by her alleged live-in partner Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police sources said, accused Sahil and Nikki got married in a temple in Noida in October 2020. Police have also recovered certificates related to Sahil and Nikki's marriage during the remand.

Sahil's family was unhappy with their marriage. Sahil's family fixed his wedding in Dec 2022 & hid from the girl's family that Sahil had already married Nikki.

Sources said that Sahil's friends and family members were involved in plotting the murder with him. After questioning them, the Crime Branch arrested Sahil's father, Virender Singh, his two brothers and his two friends. Virender Singh has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code after officers found out that he was aware that his son had allegedly killed Yadav.

On February 10, Sahil Gehlot, 24, strangled his partner Nikki and placed her dead corpse in a refrigerator at his dhaba (restaurant) in southwest Delhi. The following day, he wed a different lady, according to the authorities.