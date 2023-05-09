Delhi: Gamblers nabbed for online betting on IPL match

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Delhi Police Narcotics Squad, South District have arrested two gamblers for indulging in online betting during an IPL match of Gujarat vs Lucknow that took place on May 7.

According to police, seven mobile phones and one laptop were recovered from their possession.

The gamblers have been identified as Akash alias Akki and Vishal Gupta and a case under sections 3/4 Delhi Public Gambling Act, has been registered in police station Ambedkar Nagar, the police said.

According to DCP South Chandan Chaudhary, On May 7, a credible piece of information was received by Narcotics Squad, South District that two persons were betting in ongoing IPL matches at Dakshinpuri, Ambedkar Nagar area.

Immediately, a team of Narcotics Squad was formed to bust the Gambling racket.

Accordingly, the information was further developed and local enquiry into the area was conducted.

Hence, a trap was laid in the area and a raid was conducted and the gate of the said house was locked.

Immediately, police personnel was deputed to knock on the door.

As soon as the door was knocked out, the alert staff swung into action and apprehended two persons who were operating a gambling racket on IPL matches with the help of mobile phones and a laptop.

During the course of interrogation, the accused persons confessed that they used various illegal online betting applications through international platforms wherein international betting rates on winnings/losing were displayed while streaming the online matches.

The accused persons further stated that they used to take a line of the live match which was usually a few seconds ahead of the live telecast (called Dabba Phone).

Then they used to supply the line further to their other counterparts using Suitcase/Box having numerous mobile phones interconnected with each other and carrying out conference calls between them.

They took bets through other mobile phones from their punters and clients.

They also maintained the transactions with the help of an I-betting assistant.

