Delhi gets season's first heavy rain, several areas waterlogged, people battle traffic woes

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Saturday morning causing several areas in the national capital to go under water.

Several areas like Pragati Maidan were waterlogged and restricted the movement of traffic.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 98.7 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm on Saturday.

According to the latest IMD prediction at 2.40 pm, light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Nagar, Laxmangarh, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan) during the next two hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the national capital in the coming days. A yellow alert has also been issued for the city.

In its daily weather earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is likely to occur over North India in the next four to five days.

"Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states," the IMD said in a statement.

The agency urged people up north to take necessary precautions against heavy rainfall.

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated. It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala.

Meanwhile, overnight rainfall in Kottayam left various residential areas of the city waterlogged."A yellow alert has been issued in the Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode districts of Kerala," the IMD said.

