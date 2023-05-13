Delhi girl dies by suicide after Class 12 exam results

New Delhi [India], May 13 : A class 12 student died allegedly by suicide in Harinagar area of the national capital after intermediate exam results were announced a day ago, Delhi police said on Saturday.

"We received information at around 12 midnight. In the initial investigation, we found that she died by suicide due to scoring fewer marks in the intermediate exams", Delhi Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

CBSE announced the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams on May 12.

In another unrelated incident, six students including three girls died allegedly by suicide in separate incidents in Nizamabad and Hyderabad after results of the Intermediate Public Examinations were announced, police said.

As per officials, the deceased were identified as Shantakumari, Revanth, Gautham, Vemula Gayathri, A Haritha and Mora Prajwal.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education released the Intermediate Public Examinations results on Tuesday.

The students took the extreme step within 24 hours after the declaration of Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023.

A 17-year-old girl, a first-year intermediate student, died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram. She hanged herself at her residence on Wednesday, police said.

While, another girl, a 16-year-old first-year intermediate student, jumped off a building in Raidurgam on Tuesday. She was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her injury on Wednesday.

A second-year intermediate student ended her life in Panjagutta on Wednesday.

Two boys, both second-year intermediate students, died by suicide on Tuesday in Neredmet and Saifabad.

Another first-year intermediate student from Nizamabad district took his own life on Tuesday by hanging himself, police said.

