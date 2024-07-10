Delhi Government Ready to Handle Floods as Yamuna Water Level Stays Below Danger Mark, Says Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi assured today that the AAP government is fully equipped to manage potential flood conditions should the Yamuna's water level exceed the danger mark during the ongoing monsoon, which has repeatedly submerged parts of the national capital this month.

According to an official statement, the minister conducted a comprehensive review of the preparedness of relevant departments and personally inspected the old iron bridge and the Yamuna Bazaar area located along the Yamuna river.

During the inspection, the officials apprised Atishi that the departments are fully prepared to deal with a possibility of floods and have readied motor boats and teams of divers and medical staff if such a situation arises, the statement said.

At present, with the Yamuna's water level at 202.6 meters—considerably below the danger mark—Atishi said the government's ongoing vigilance to prevent public disruption. In the event of a critical rise in water levels, the administration will promptly issue alerts and coordinate safe evacuations in affected areas. Atishi highlighted that last year, the Yamuna river reached its highest level in four decades, prompting early preparations ahead of this monsoon season.